Stelio Savante Joins Frank Langella, Bobby Cannavale, Ashley Benson, and More in LAPHAM RISING

South African born New Yorker and SAG Awards nominee, Stelio Savante (Running for Grace, Call Of Duty: BLACK OPS 4) has joined Frank Langella, Bobby Cannavale, Ashley Benson, Stockard Channing and Catherine Parker in the Charlie Kessler-directed Lapham Rising, an adaptation of the Roger Rosenblatt novel. He's set to play Damenial Krento, Lapham's personal assistant.

Savante was most recently seen starring opposite Matt Dillon and Jim Caviezel in the period drama Running for Grace, and has also been voicing the popular role of Ajax in Call Of Duty BLACK OPS 4. Known for his roles in Ugly Betty, Starship Troopers Marauder and My Super Ex-Girlfriend, he is also part of the lead cast of Jon Knautz's The Cleaning Lady, releasing in the U.S. on June 4th. He will be filming this role in-between shooting on the indie Marfa by Andy Stapp. Savante is repped by Stewart Talent, Opus Entertainment and VOX.

Lapham Rising tells the story of Harry March, a retired writer whose life starts to unravel when a multimillionaire begins building a mansion across from his quiet island home in the Hamptons. Up until now, he has lived peacefully with his talking dog, Hector, a born-again Evangelical and unapologetic capitalist. To Harry, the gargantuan mansion represents the fetid and corrupt excess that has ruined modern civilization. Which means, quite simply, that this is war.

Langella is executive producing Lapham Rising, on which Kessler is making his feature-directing debut. Kerry Orent is producing with Kessler, Mike Sobiloff and Winter State Entertainment's Hamid and Camille Torabpour, Dr. Mark Smith and Patrick Werksma.

Photo Credit: Logan Fahey





