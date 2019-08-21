Starz Picks Up SHINING VALE Horror Comedy Pilot

Half-hour Pilot Produced by Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television

Santa Monica, Calif. - August 21, 2019 - Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), today announced the pilot pick-up of the horror comedy "Shining Vale" from Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television.

The half-hour comedy is written and executive produced by Jeff Astrof ("Trial & Error," "Ground Floor") from Other Shoe Productions and Sharon Horgan ("Divorce," "Catastrophe") from Merman. Clelia Mountford ("This Way Up," "Women on the Verge") from Merman will also executive produce alongside Aaron Kaplan ("Life in Pieces," "The Chi") and Dana Honor ("A Million Little Things," "The Neighborhood") for Kapital Entertainment.

"Shining Vale" is a horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, the mom, who's convinced she's either depressed or possessed - turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Everyone has their demons - but are Pat's real? Or is this the portrait of a typical family torn apart by mental illness. Done in a funny, scary way.





Related Articles View More TV Stories