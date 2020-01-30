Starz Picks Up Comedy Pilot RUN THE WORLD to Series

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), today announced it has given an eight-episode series order for "Run the World." The half-hour comedy is created and written by Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find, untitled Wendy Williams biopic) who will executive produce with showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser (Lionsgate's "Dear White People," "Living Single") and Lionsgate Television, where Bowser's SisterLee Productions is under an overall deal. Millicent Shelton ("black-ish," "P-Valley") directed the pilot.

"Run the World" is the story of a group of Black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it's an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving - but thriving together.

"'Run the World' is exactly the kind of bold, authentic, inclusive storytelling that Starz is committed to delivering to our global audience," said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. "We feel as though we have captured lightning in a bottle with the energy and chemistry of this cast and their portrayal of these distinct characters in this modern-day view of four female friends in New York City and we look forward to bringing the series to the platform."

The previously announced cast include Amber Stevens West ("The Carmichael Show") as "Whitney," Andrea Bordeaux ("NCIS: Los Angeles") as "Ella," Bresha Webb ("Marlon") as "Renee," Corbin Reid ("Valor") as "Sondi" and Stephen Bishop (Moneyball, Imposters) as "Matthew."





