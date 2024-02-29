Starz Greenlights BMF Season Four Ahead of Season Three Premiere

STARZ announced TODAY the season four renewal of its hit drama series “BMF.” The announcement comes before the season three premiere of the gripping crime and family drama on Friday, March 1, at midnight on the STARZ app.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada. Production on season four is slated to begin this spring in Atlanta, GA.“BMF” is one of STARZ's biggest series and grew its audience season over season to an average of 10.6M multiplatform views per episode.

“Fans can't get enough of the history in the making that is BMF,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. “We're thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers.”

“BMF” season three stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (“Euphoria”) as “Demetrius Flenory,” Da'Vinchi (“All American,” “Grown-ish”) as “Terry Flenory,” Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give) as “Charles Flenory,” Michole Briana White (“Dead to Me,” She Hate Me) as “Lucille Flenory,” Steve Harris (“The Practice,” Diary of a Mad Black Woman) as “Detective Bryant,” Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King, “The Orville”) as “Detective Jin,” La La Anthony (“The Chi,” Think Like a Man) as “Markisha,” Sydney Mitchell (“First Wives Club”) as “LaWanda” and Laila D. Pruitt (Secret Headquarters) as “Nicole Flenory.”

Special guest stars include Grammy Award winners Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones (It's Only Me, 2022) making his acting debut as “Payne,” NE-YO (“Dance Monsters,” Hip-Hop Family Christmas Wedding) as “Rodney ‘Greeny' Green,” 2 Chainz (“The Enforcer”) as “Stacks,” Grammy-nominated artist and actress Saweetie (“Bel-Air,” “Grown-ish”) as “Keeya,” and Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) as “Gloria.”

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke ("Power," "Southland.") Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson's G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

About “BMF” Season Three

“BMF” continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da'Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early '90s in season three, with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene.

At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory's (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides of the law, but might find common ground in their determination to take down BMF.

Additionally, season three includes special guest stars recurring throughout the season, who cross paths with Meech and Terry in this next phase of their unbelievable journey.