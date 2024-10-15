Stanley Tucci Expresses Interest in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Sequel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier this year, it was revealed that a sequel to the hit film The Devil Wears Prada is in development at Disney. Now, in new interviews, actor Stanley Tucci has revealed that he is open to returning to the film.

On a recent visit to the Today Show, the actor played coy when asked about the sequel, but said he has his "fingers crossed" that the movie will move forward and is "very interested" in the project. In a different interview with People, he said "If it does happen, I can only say that I'll be happy," adding that he doesn't know anything about the plot.

Reports have indicated that the sequel will be written by the 2006 film's original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna and that original producer Wendy Finerman and original director David Frankel are also in talks to join.

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The original film starred Anne Hathaway as assistant Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, and featured Emily Blunt, Tucci, Adrian Grenier, and Simon Baker, among others.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada will open at London’s Dominion Theatre this month, featuring an original score by music icon, and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

