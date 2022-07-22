Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
St. Vincent, James Taylor & More to Perform THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT Residencies

Kicking it off will be St. Vincent on July 25.

Jul. 22, 2022  

The Peabody Award-winning series THE LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert will welcome renowned musicians St. Vincent, James Taylor and Joe Walsh to weeklong residencies with house band Stay Human. Kicking it off will be St. Vincent on July 25, followed by James Taylor the week of August 1 and Joe Walsh the week of August 8.

This marks the first time THE LATE SHOW has hosted musicians to sit in for a weeklong residence with house band Stay Human. It is also the first time for each artist to perform with a late night house band as part of a music residency.

THE LATE SHOW has dominated as the most-watched program in late night for the last five consecutive years and was recently honored with five Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

THE LATE SHOW is a production of The Late Show Inc. and CBS Studios. The series airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Fans can also listen to episodes of Webby Award-winning THE LATE SHOW POD SHOW with Stephen Colbert wherever you get your podcasts. THE LATE SHOW is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.

The Kooks Release Sixth Studio Album '10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark'
July 22, 2022

Listen to The Kooks sixth studio album, ‘10 TRACKS TO ECHO IN THE DARK.' The band have taken a fresh approach to releasing the album; being released in three parts, the first two parts consisting of 3-track EP releases and the final part - out today - adding a further four tracks to make up the full LP. 
TIFF to Premiere Steven Spielberg's THE FABLEMANS
July 22, 2022

The film’s cast includes four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn); Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood); Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle); Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, American Gigolo series); Oscar nominee Jeannie Berlin (The Heartbreak Kid, Inherent Vice); and more.
Miya Folick Confirms New Ep '2007'
July 22, 2022

The new track follows initial offerings “Ordinary” and “Oh God,” her first new music in three years. Miya just played shows with Sir Chloe in L.A. and Years & Years in New York, following up recent dates with Lucy Dacus, Band of Horses, Ian Sweet and more. Folick has also appeared twice recently at Los Angeles’ Largo.
Chayla Hope Partners With Animal Rescue Orgs for New Single 'Forget Me Not'
July 22, 2022

Mixed by 10-time GRAMMY award winner Josh Gudwin (Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa), Hope is using the single to raise awareness about animals in need of adoption and rescue, a cause very close to her heart. She will be partnering with animal rescue organizations in her hometown of Cleveland and beyond.
The Chainsmokers Share New Track 'Time Bomb'
July 22, 2022

The Chainsmokers have released their third and final deluxe track from their latest album So Far So Good with the catchy and upbeat duet “Time Bomb.” So Far So Good debuted at #1 on the Billboard Dance chart upon release last month and has accumulated over 370 Million audio and video streams to date. Plus, check out tour dates!