St. Vincent, James Taylor & More to Perform THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT Residencies

The Peabody Award-winning series THE LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert will welcome renowned musicians St. Vincent, James Taylor and Joe Walsh to weeklong residencies with house band Stay Human. Kicking it off will be St. Vincent on July 25, followed by James Taylor the week of August 1 and Joe Walsh the week of August 8.

This marks the first time THE LATE SHOW has hosted musicians to sit in for a weeklong residence with house band Stay Human. It is also the first time for each artist to perform with a late night house band as part of a music residency.

THE LATE SHOW has dominated as the most-watched program in late night for the last five consecutive years and was recently honored with five Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

THE LATE SHOW is a production of The Late Show Inc. and CBS Studios. The series airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Fans can also listen to episodes of Webby Award-winning THE LATE SHOW POD SHOW with Stephen Colbert wherever you get your podcasts. THE LATE SHOW is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.