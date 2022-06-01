Sony Announces OUTLANDER Season Six Blu-Ray & DVD

In celebration of World Outlander Day today, Sony Pictures Entertainment is announcing the epic sixth season of OUTLANDER will be available in a Collector's Edition Blu-ray™ set, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 6.

Adapted from Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling Outlander books, the sixth installment is based on material from the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan reprise their starring roles as "Claire and Jamie Fraser," along with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin as "Brianna and Roger MacKenzie" and John Bell as "Young Ian."

The Blu-ray and DVD for the series contain all eight episodes and is loaded with extras including two all-new "Outlander Untold" scenes following the stories of fan-favorite characters, blooper reels and featurettes. The Collector's Edition and Blu-ray set also include Deleted Scenes, Episode Commentaries and the 9 Lives: Claire & Jamie's Shootout featurette.

OUTLANDER: SEASON 6 sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie's epic fight to protect those they love as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in the New World. The series follows the Frasers as they strive to maintain peace and flourish within a colonial society which - as Claire knows all too well - is unwittingly marching toward Revolution.

Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home - established on land granted to them by the Crown - not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, then, "home" is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives.

OUTLANDER's sixth season is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Jim Kohlberg, and Andy Harries are executive producers.