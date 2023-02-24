Sofia Carson and Diane Warren To Perform at THE OSCARS

Actress and singer Sofia Carson, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren, will perform the Oscar®-nominated song "Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman" at the 95th Oscars®, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, and executive producer Molly McNearney announced today.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

"Applause," with music and lyric by Warren, is nominated for Original Song. It is Warren's 14th Oscar nomination. She received an honorary award at the Academy's Governors Awards in November 2022.

Carson is a multiplatinum recording artist and released her self-titled debut album in 2022. Her film credits include "Purple Hearts," which she also executive produced and wrote and performed the soundtrack; "Songbird"; "Feel the Beat"; the "Descendants" trilogy and the upcoming film "Carry On."

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

Photo Credit: Javiera Eyzaguirre