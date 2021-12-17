Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart Bring 2021 & DONE Special to Peacock

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart will close out the year with an all-new Peacock Original special 2021 AND DONE WITH SNOOP DOGG & KEVIN HART. The end-of-year special, produced by LOL Studios and Snoopadelic Films, will drop Tuesday, December 28 on Peacock.

2021 AND DONE WITH SNOOP DOGG & KEVIN HART is an edgy, insightful and hilarious retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but mostly turned into a sequel of the sh*t show that was 2020.

Reprising their roles behind the same desk that enabled the charismatic Peacock summer hit OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND SNOOP DOGG, comedy duo Snoop and Kevin deliver unfiltered takes on everything from politics to pop culture to social media to sports and even space billionaires. Snoop and Kevin cover some of the biggest stories of the year, but also highlight some less covered moments with their irreverent humor, inimitable charm and unique points of view.

Celebrity guests including Mark Cuban, DJ D-Nice, DL Hughley, Loni Love, Killer Mike, William Shatner, Stephen A. Smith and Michael Strahan join Snoop and Kevin to offer their own thoughtful and humorous perspectives on the chaotic year.

Watch a sneak peek here: