Smithsonian Channel Announces Fall Monarchy Programming

Smithsonian Channel ventures into the heart of the monarchy with two new programs this fall. The three-part series PRIVATE LIVES OF THE WINDSORS reveals scandalous stories of the royal family's previous generation via new access to private letters, diaries and photographs. One-hour documentary PRINCESS DIANA'S 'WICKED' STEPMOTHER introduces a new character to the Princess Di legend - her stepmother, Raine Spencer - giving first-hand accounts of their backstabbing rivalry with a twist ending. PRIVATE LIVES OF THE WINDSORS premieres Monday, October 7 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. PRINCESS DIANA'S 'WICKED' STEPMOTHER premieres Monday, October 28 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

Over three episodes, PRIVATE LIVES OF THE WINDSORS goes inside one of the planet's most famous families, revealing the inner lives of Queen Elizabeth's father, uncles and aunt - the first young royals ever to be thrust into the spotlight to win over public opinion as part of a royal rebrand. First-time access to personal diaries and letters reveals the scandals and secrets kept hidden behind the façade - from Edward's infamous abdication and marriage to extraordinary love affairs and drug use - making coverage of our modern royals seem tame by comparison.

PRINCESS DIANA'S 'WICKED' STEPMOTHER shines a spotlight on a formidable figure in the princess' life. A society debutante and countess by a previous marriage, Raine Legge's wedding to the Earl of Spencer in 1976 made her stepmother to his four children, including Diana, who dubbed her "Acid Raine." Candid interviews with insiders ranging from the countess' close friends and staff to Diana's personal assistant Paul Burrell to screenwriter Julian Fellowes paint the picture of a backstabbing rivalry between the two women. Betrayal, vitriol, death and even physical violence permeate the story of Countess Spencer and her stepdaughter, but the princess' own divorce leads to a surprising twist in their relationship.

PRIVATE LIVES OF THE WINDSORS is co-produced by Renegade Pictures, Smithsonian Networks and Channel 4. Julia Harrington is executive producer for Renegade Pictures. Charles Poe and David Royle serve as executive producers for Smithsonian Networks.

PRINCESS DIANA'S 'WICKED' STEPMOTHER is produced by Firecrest Films LTD. Mark Roberts and Iain Scollay serve as executive producers. Joy Galane and David Royle are executive producers for Smithsonian Networks. The series is distributed globally by Fremantle.

Smithsonian Channel™, offered by Smithsonian Networks™ which is owned and operated by Showtime Networks Inc., is where curiosity lives, inspiration strikes and wonders never cease. This is the place for awe-inspiring stories, powerful documentaries and amazing factual entertainment, available in HD and 4K Ultra HD across multiple platforms. Smithsonian Channel, winner of Emmy® and Peabody awards for its programming, combines the storytelling prowess of SHOWTIME® with the unmatched resources and rich traditions of the Smithsonian Institution, to create programming that shines new light on popular genres such as air and space, travel, history, science, nature and Pop culture.





