Singer-Songwriter Christopher Cross Says COVID-19 Nearly Killed Him

GRAMMY winner Christopher Cross was diagnosed with COVID-19 and it nearly killed him, he says. The virus left him paralyzed and in intensive care for 10 days. Cross says they were the darkest days of his life, in an interview with Serena Altschul for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Oct. 18 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.



"There was some, you know, come-to-Jesus moments or whatever where I was looking for any help I could get, you know, through this, to get out of this thing. Because I wasn't sure," Cross tells Altschul, in his first television interview since battling the virus.



Cross, 69, known for such hits as "Sailing" and "Ride Like The Wind," was diagnosed after a trip to Mexico City. He and his girlfriend both tested positive and were sick for about three weeks. He felt good enough to go to the supermarket in April and when he got home, his legs gave out. He was then diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which caused his body to attack his nerves. His doctors believed it was caused by COVID-19.



"It was the worst 10 days of my life," Cross says. "And I couldn't walk, could barely move. And so, it was certainly the darkest of times for me. You know? It really was touch and go, and tough."



In the darkest moments, Cross says he was asking for help wherever he could find it.



"I could tell you that I had a few conversations, you know, when I was in there - with whoever he or she is, and just saying, you know, 'If you could just get me out of here, I will be a better person,'" he says.



In an emotional interview, Cross opens up about getting sick, fears that he would never perform again, his fight to walk again, and why he's speaking out now to help others.



"I'm not a big celebrity, but it's important for people to know you can get this disease," he tells Altschul. "And so, I felt it was sort of my obligation to share with people. 'Look, this is a big deal. Like, you've got to wear your mask. You've got to take care of each other. Because, you know, this could happen to you.'"



The paralysis was temporary, but he still struggles to recover. Unable to walk at first, he used a wheelchair, and now he uses a cane to get around.



"So yeah, my walking is affected," he says. "My speech at times can be affected. Memory is a big deal, too. Just neurologically, I'm kind of a little foggy. You know? Now I'm on medication ... a nerve pain medication, which also can cause some fogginess. But until I can get off it at some point, I won't know how clear I would be. But most people with Guillain-Barre heal about 90% to 100% over about a year. That's what my prognosis is."



