Showtime to Air The Television Premiere of Academy Award WinnerÂ GREEN BOOK

The television premiere of the Academy Award winning film GREEN BOOK will air on Showtime on Saturday, December 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Network subscribers will also be able to watch the film across all platforms including Showtime ON DEMAND®, Showtime ANYTIME® and the Showtime stand-alone streaming service.

GREEN BOOK received top honors at the 2019 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali. Mortensen received a Best Actor nomination for his performance. Set in 1962, the film follows a world-class African-American pianist (Ali) who recruits an Italian-American driver (Mortensen) as he embarks on a concert tour. Throughout their journey from Manhattan to the Deep South, the two men develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and segregation. Emmy® nominated actress Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me) co-stars.

From Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures, GREEN BOOK is directed by Peter Farrelly and produced by Jim Burke (The Descendants), Charles B. Wessler (The Heartbreak Kid) alongside Farrelly's fellow writers, Brian Currie and Nick Vallelonga, and Farrelly. The film is executive produced by Jeff Skoll (The Help) and Jonathan King (Lincoln), along with Octavia Spencer (Fruitvale Station) and Kwame L. Parker (Kill Bill series), as well as Cinetic Media's John Sloss (Boyhood) and Steven Farneth.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





