Showtime Orders Third Season of THE L WORD: GENERATION Q

After its jaw-dropping second season finale, SHOWTIME has ordered a third season of The L Word: Generation Q, the sequel to the groundbreaking drama series The L Word.

The series follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), and Angie Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A. The 10-episode third season will return to the network later this year.

The L Word: Generation Q season three is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Melody Derloshon, and original series stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey.

In season two, Bette (Beals) dealt with Tina (guest star Laurel Holloman) and Carrie's (guest star Rosie O'Donnell) engagement, and daughter Angie's (Hull) search for her birth father; Shane (Moennig) ramped up her business and her feelings for Tess (Jamie Clayton); and hot new author Alice (Hailey) wrestled with her own complicated feelings for her book editor. Meanwhile, a newly single Dani (Mandi) leaned on Gigi (Moafi) during her father's trial; Finley (Toboni) and Sophie (Zayas) tried hard to make it work despite Finley's spiraling addiction; and friends Micah (Sheng) and Maribel (Jillian Mercado) fell hard for each other. What results of all these complex affairs of life and love will be REVEALED in season three.

