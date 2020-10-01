Showtime Orders Sixth Season of Hit Drama BiLLIONS

Five new episodes will premiere in 2021.

SHOWTIME has picked up a sixth season of its acclaimed drama series BILLIONS. Starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis, season five of BILLIONS will return with five new episodes in 2021, with season six to follow. Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards), who joined to guest star as Mike Prince in season five, has signed on to return as a series regular for season six. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

In season five of BILLIONS, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe's dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. Season five guest star Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) plays Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

. BILLIONS is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. For more information about BILLIONS, visit SHO.com , follow on Twitter Instagram and Facebook , and join the conversation using #Billions

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at http://www.showtime.com

Photo Credit: Jeff Neumann

View More TV Stories Related Articles