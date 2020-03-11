Short Film TRAIN STOP Runs Full Steam Ahead on Festival Circuit

TRAIN STOP, a short film about a romantic chance encounter in a train station, will screen at THE METHOD Fest Independent Film Festival in Beverly Hills on Saturday, March 21 at 3 pm. The film has been selected for several film festivals and has a full schedule for Spring 2020.

The romantic rendezvous film involves two busy professionals who confront their undeniable attraction - and their personal demons - during a chance encounter at a train station. Produced by Laura Hauschild, directed by Auden Bui and written by Mark Cornell, "Train Stop" stars James Babbin, who also served as Executive Producer, and Sage Porter as the two "strangers on a train." Cinematographer Matthew Halla, Composer Maria Newman and Music Director/Supervisor Scott Hosfeld complete the creative team.

"Chance encounters have become part of our culture as our lives are so fast-paced yet often lonely," says director Bui. "Mark's script captures a segment of time where anything can happen - and isn't that what we are all hoping for at some point in our increasingly lonely existence?"

Star Babbin agrees, saying "I think these days we are very interconnected through technology but somehow have lost the true, intimate connections we all crave. And we go through life seeking that magical moment with someone, we know that the possibility is there."

The film has been getting great notices at several film festivals and has been accepted at the following festivals this spring:

● Taos Shortz Film Festival - March 20-22, Program 9, Taos Center for the Arts, Taos, NM

● Phoenix Film Festival - March 27-31, Live Action Shorts Program B, Harkin Theaters, Scottsdale, AZ

● Ashland Independent Film Festival - April 16-20, Plays in Short Stories 1: Couples, Varsity Theatres, Ashland, OR

● Myrtle Beach International Film Festival - April 25, Stone Theatre, The Market Common, Myrtle Beach, SC

"Train Stop" will screen on Saturday March 21 as part of the Romance May Be Dead - Shorts Program at 3pm at the Lumiere Music Hall Theater in Beverly Hills. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting https://filmfreeway.com/TheMethodFestIndependentFilmFestival/tickets.





