Seth MacFarlane's TED Animated Spin-Off Set at Peacock

The animated series picks up after the Ted films.  

By: May. 09, 2025
Seth MacFarlane's TED Animated Spin-Off Set at Peacock Image
Peacock has picked up Ted: The Animated Series from Seth MacFarlane, following the success of the record-breaking, live-action #1 Original Streaming Comedy Ted. The animated series picks up after the Ted films.  

MacFarlane is set to reprise THE VOICE of the iconic and loveable foul-mouthed teddy bear “Ted,” and will also executive produce all episodes alongside executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Modern Family), who also executive produced the live-action series TED.  

Original film franchise stars return as series regulars to voice their roles, including Mark Wahlberg as “John," Amanda Seyfried as “Sam," and Jessica Barth as “Tami-Lynn." Additional series regulars include Kyle Mooney as “Apollo" and Liz Richman as “Ruth,:

Following its January 11, 2024 launch, season one of Ted broke records as Peacock’s most-watched original title to date and was the #1 Original Streaming Comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months (per Nielsen). The series was also a global hit becoming the biggest U.S. comedy launch on Sky in the UK in over 20 years. It was recently renewed for a second season. 

Photo credit: Kenji Fitzgerald

