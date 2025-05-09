Seth MacFarlane's TED Animated Spin-Off Set at Peacock

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peacock has picked up Ted: The Animated Series from Seth MacFarlane, following the success of the record-breaking, live-action #1 Original Streaming Comedy Ted. The animated series picks up after the Ted films.

MacFarlane is set to reprise THE VOICE of the iconic and loveable foul-mouthed teddy bear “Ted,” and will also executive produce all episodes alongside executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Modern Family), who also executive produced the live-action series TED.

Original film franchise stars return as series regulars to voice their roles, including Mark Wahlberg as “John," Amanda Seyfried as “Sam," and Jessica Barth as “Tami-Lynn." Additional series regulars include Kyle Mooney as “Apollo" and Liz Richman as “Ruth,:

Following its January 11, 2024 launch, season one of Ted broke records as Peacock’s most-watched original title to date and was the #1 Original Streaming Comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months (per Nielsen). The series was also a global hit becoming the biggest U.S. comedy launch on Sky in the UK in over 20 years. It was recently renewed for a second season.

Photo credit: Kenji Fitzgerald

Comments