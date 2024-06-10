See the Full List of Winners for The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the winners of the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, held tonight at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in historic downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony was broadcast live on CBS at 8:00 PM ET/PT and streamed on Paramount+.* This year marked the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy® Awards, more than any other network.

“Entertainment Tonight’s” Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner hosted the ceremony, which featured a special performance by Jerry O'Connell and Amanda Kloots of “The Talk.” Lauralee Bell and Eric Braeden from “The Young and the Restless” presented Melody Thomas Scott of “The Young and the Restless” and her husband, Edward J. Scott, supervising producer of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Additional highlights of the evening included Dick Van Dyke becoming the oldest-ever winner of a Daytime Emmy for Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama Series for “Days of our Lives;” “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” received its first Emmy for Culinary Series. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” won the Daytime Talk Series category for the fourth consecutive time, while “Entertainment Tonight” took the Entertainment News Series trophy for the fifth consecutive time.

"Tonight, we celebrated the remarkable achievements of daytime television's finest. Our broadcast was filled with unforgettable moments, including the recognition of Melody Thomas Scott and Edward J. Scott, shining examples of the enduring legacy and exceptional contributions within our industry," exclaimed Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS.

A star-studded lineup of presenters from the world of daytime included Kristos Andrews (“The Bay”), Lidia Bastianich (“25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee”), Steve Burton (“General Hospital”), Derrick Campana (“Wizard of Paws”), Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show), Stefan Dennis (“Neighbours”), Zooey Deschanel (“What Am I Eating with Zooey Deschanel”) Scott Evans (“Access

Hollywood”), Jackée Harry (“Days of Our Lives”), Amelia Heinle (“The Young and the Restless”), Star Jones (“Divorce Court”), Annie Jones (“Neighbours”), Christel Khalil (“The Young and the Restless”), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Eric Martsolf (“Days of Our Lives”), Kiara Liz (“The Bay”), Danielle Pinnock (“Ghosts”), Melvin Robert (“Extra”), Lawrence Saint-Victor (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Jonathan Scott (“Backed by the Bros.”), Laura Wright (“General Hospital”) and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant (“Wild Kingdom”). In addition, an In Memoriam segment paid tribute to the stars and contributors that were lost this year.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 was the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

About NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children’s & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.

THE 51st ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS WINNERS

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

General Hospital

ABC

Executive Producer

Frank Valentini

Supervising Producers

Michelle Henry, Mary Kelly Weir

Senior Producer

Jennifer Whittaker-Brogdon

Coordinating Producers

Jeffrey Sierks, Cherie Wall

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Executive Producers

Kelly Clarkson, Alex Duda, Kareen Gunning

Co-Executive Producers

Kevin Burke, Jonna Walsh

Consulting Producer

Jordan Watland

Senior Supervising Producer

Nik Robinson

Supervising Producer

Gina Sprehe

Supervising Post Producer

Austin Mills

Supervising Brand Partnership Producer

Courtney Jackson

Coordinating Producers

Jason Halbert, Kevin Hurley, Earl Nicholson

Senior Producers

Caragh Donley, Karl Newton, Laura Palmer, Ashley Reynolds

Producers

Megan Barry, Eric Jackson, Caesar Rivera, Dan Sterchele

Post Producer

Jeanne-Marie Bremer

Senior Talent Producer

Bob Read

Talent Producers

Dave Hettrick, Chris McDonald

Senior Segment Producer

Jasmine Stephen

Segment Producers

Michelle Barnard, Brandon Harris, Jessica Wenck

Field Producer

Bryce McLeay

Line Producer Arnold Ross

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Entertainment Tonight

Syndicated

Executive Producer

Erin Johnson

Co-Executive Producers

Leslie Kawaguchi, Whitney Nevill-Wallace

Senior Supervising Producers

Scott Barton, Mylin Watkins

Supervising Producers

Donna Barns, Spencer Bergen, Claudia Cagan, Tricia Durrant, Shannon Duston, Jessica Fletcher, Carolyn Greenspan, Rande Iaboni, Joe Jerome, Linda Kim, Emily Leftkowitz, Rachel Maresca, Steve Noble, Amy Purnell Silberman, Andy Reyes, Brice Sander, Rachel Stern, Jama Suchomel, Kelsey Tlush, Ben Wallace, Parker West

Senior Producers

Felidette Blasucci, Ron Glines

Coordinating Producers

Deidre Behar, Paola Casanova, Ash Crossan, Fadi Khabbaz, Jasmin Knox, Ashley Seto

Producers

Kevin Gershan, Marina Knapp, Heidi Ortlip

Senior Field Producer

Michael De Lazzer

Senior News Producer

Brenda Rodriguez

Segment Producers

Andrew Bartlett, Alexandra Blair, Andre Bonilla, Andy Buccat, Melissa Buckley, Patrick Chapman, Leon Coleman, Simone Corbett, Madison De Muri, Lawrence Dechant, Karlo Gharabegian, Jaime Green, Larry Haro, Elizabeth Mortham, Marcus Mulick, Darla Murray, Michael Novitz, Christopher Perez, Robert Phillips, Michael Probert, Sarah Rickert, Dan Shanks, Sean Skinder, Carly Sloane, Nikki Snook, Michael Trahan, Christopher Wiard

Associate Producers

Hiba Bary, Bridget Fallon, Shawn Matthews

Hosts

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner

Correspondents

Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith

CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Food Network

Executive Producer

Rachel Purnell

Producer

Jenna Reynolds

Culinary Producer

Abigail Derethik

Line Producers

Jake Camp, Carl Green

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers

The Young and the Restless

CBS

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra

The Young and the Restless

CBS

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

General Hospital

ABC

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux

Days of our Lives

Peacock

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa

Live with Kelly and Mark

Syndicated

DAYTIME PERSONALITY - DAILY

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner

Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith

Entertainment Tonight

Syndicated

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

General Hospital

ABC

Head Writers

Dan O'Connor, Chris Van Etten

Writer

Elizabeth Korte

Breakdown Writers

Ashley D. Cook, Emily Culliton, Suzanne Flynn, Lucky Gold, Shannon Peace

Script Writers

Charlotte Gibson, Kate Hall, Stacey Pulwer, Dave Rupel, Lisa Seidman, Scott Sickles

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

General Hospital

ABC

Directors

Tina Keller, Robert Markham, Allison Reames Smith, Gary Tomlin, Frank Valentini, Denise Van Cleave, Phideaux Xavier

Associate Directors

Teresa Cicala, Jillian Dedote, Peter Fillmore, Paul Glass, Marika Kushel, Dave MacLeod, Christine Magarian Ucar

Stage Managers

Kyle Bell, Craig McManus

Production Associates

Nate Hapke, Kelli Kuschman

