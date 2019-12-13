See the Full List of 2019 STREAMYS Winners

dick clark productions and Tubefilter announced tonight the winners of the final 16 Streamy Awards categories, presented live from The Beverly Hilton. The Streamy Awards, honoring the best in online video and the creators behind it, streamed live globally and exclusively on Youtube via YouTube.com/streamys.



The Streamys, which went host-less for the first time, featured many memorable moments including creator led segments from the show's inaugural collaborators. Emma Chamberlain coached this year's Breakout Creator nominees on how to give a good acceptance speech. DIY creators Mr. Kate got distracted while presenting the Lifestyle award and re-designed Joey Graceffa's table. Rosanna Pansino was joined by her friend iJustine for some live cookie decorating prior to presenting the Health and Wellness award.



Engineer Mark Rober unleashed an epic, confetti filled award presentation for the Technology category and Comedian Brandon Rogers hosted the first ever live Streamys game show "You Don't Know Squad." Patrick Starrr treated the audience to a world premiere of his new song "6 Days of Christmas" and Hannah Stocking, dressed as an elf, gave out topical gifts to creators Marques Brownlee, David Dobrik, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, and Kian & JC.



Additional highlights include multi-platinum selling artist Normani, who stopped by for a surprise performance of her smash hit "Motivation" and Pop sensation Kim Petras who performed her hit single "Icy" after a special introduction from entrepreneur and DJ, Paris Hilton. TikTok personality Brittany Tomlinson aka 'Kombucha Girl,' served as the evening's Trophy Presenter.



The biggest names in online video and beyond came out to celebrate at the Beverly Hilton for this year's show. The presenter list included Kalen Allen, Ambers Closet, Marques Brownlee, Nikita Dragun, Jack Douglass, Joey Graceffa, Gabbie Hanna, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, Paris Hilton, Derek Hough, iJustine, Aliya Janell, Gus Johnson, Kate the Chemist, Collins Key, Kian & JC, Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Larray, LaurDIY, Elle Mills, Casey Neistat, Niki and Gabi, Brent Rivera, Sierra Schultzzie and Jay Shetty.

Here is the full list of winners:

AUDIENCE CHOICE



Creator of the Year

Collins Key

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Loren Gray

MrBeast

Ninja

Safiya Nygaard

Simply Nailogical

**Tana Mongeau



Show of the Year

Chicken Girls

Escape the Night: Season 4

The Game Master

**Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones

The Philip DeFranco Show

REACT

Red Table Talk

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

The Try Guys



OVERALL



Action or Sci-Fi

Huluween

Mordeo • CryptTV

**Sam and Colby

Super Science Friends

Weird City



Animated

**Andrei Terbea

Danny Casale

gen:LOCK

illymation

TheOdd1sOut



Breakout Creator

Danny Gonzalez

Joana Ceddia

LARRAY

Lizzy Capri

**MrBeast



Comedy

Anwar Jibawi

CalebCity

Gus Johnson

Hannah Stocking

**Jack Douglass



Documentary

The Brave • Great Big Story

BuzzFeed Unsolved Network

The Curse of Don's Plum • New York Post

**The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson

Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents



First Person presented by GoPro HERO8 Black

**David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

JablinskiGames

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau



International: Asia Pacific

ACAU Youtube (Korea)

**Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan)

Kento Bento (Hong Kong)

RackaRacka (Australia)

Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)



International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Fozi Mozi (Palestine)

L'atelier de Roxane (France)

**MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Stacia Mar (Russia)



International: Latin America

**Camila Loures (Brazil)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

enchufetv (Ecuador)

kevsho (Argentina)

Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)



SERIES



Indie Series

Beef in Brentwood

Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO

**The Feels

Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood



Scripted Series

**Blame The Hero • Brandon Rogers

Chicken Girls • Brat TV

How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV

Two Sides

You Decide • DeStorm Power



Unscripted Series

**Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa

I Spent a Day With... • AnthonyPadilla

Middle Ground • Jubilee

Phone Swap

UNHhhh • WOWPresents



SUBJECT



Beauty

Brad Mondo

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Jeffree Star

**Nikita Dragun



Dance

**Dytto

Kyle Hanagami

Matt Steffanina

Nicole Laeno

WilldaBeast Adams



Fashion

bestdressed

Koleen Diaz

**PatrickStarrr

Sierra Schultzzie

With Love, Leena



Food

**Binging with Babish

Food Fears • Good Mythical Morning

Gordon Ramsay

Rosanna Pansino

Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo



Gaming

The Completionist

DashieGames

**The Game Theorists

Girlfriend Reviews

PrestonPlayz



Health and Wellness

Doctor Mike

The Fitness Marshall

**Jay Shetty

Kati Morton

Prince Ea



Kids and Family

Chad Wild Clay

Guava Juice

The Holderness Family

**JoJo Siwa

The LaBrant Fam



Lifestyle

Brent Rivera

Bretman Rock

Niki and Gabi

**Rickey Thompson

Safiya Nygaard



News

Business Insider Today

NowThis

**The Philip DeFranco Show

Some More News

The Young Turks



Pop Culture

Fan Survey • Teen Vogue

**Hot Ones • First We Feast

IMDb Me • IMDb

REACT

Sneaker Shopping • Complex



Science and Education

AntsCanada

Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell

**Mark Rober

Mind Field: Season 3 • Vsauce

SciShow



Sports

Deestroying

**Donut Media

Kristopher London

The NBA Storyteller

People Are Awesome



Technology

iJustine

**Marques Brownlee

Sara Dietschy

TechKaboom

Unbox Therapy



SOCIAL VIDEO



Live Streamer

DrLupo

**Ninja

shroud

Tfue



MUSIC



Breakthrough Artist

Conan Gray

Lewis Capaldi

**Lil Nas X

Lil Tecca

Lizzo



PODCAST



Podcast

H3 Podcast

**Impaulsive

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash



PERFORMANCE



Acting

Annie LeBlanc - CHICKEN GIRLS

**Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero

DeStorm Power - You Decide

Raney Branch - Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Tim Manley - The Feels



Collaboration

**David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner - SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! • David Dobrik

Molly Burke and Dolan Twins - Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! • Molly Burke

PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell - NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL • PatrickStarrr

Rebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network - World's Largest Youtube Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! • Rebecca Zamolo

Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina - 7 Rings - Ariana Grande • Sofie Dossi



Ensemble Cast

Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa

MrBeast

The Try Guys

The Valleyfolk

**Vlog Squad • David Dobrik



CRAFT



Cinematography

**Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim - Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo

Devin Graham - devinsupertramp

Jake Koehler - DALLMYD

Josh Cassidy - Deep Look

Peter McKinnon - Peter McKinnon



Costume Design

Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero

Marc Littlejohn - Welcome to Daisyland

**Morgan Christensen - Epic Rap Battles of History

Olivia Hines - Escape the Night: Season 4

Samantha Rhodes - Lindsey Stirling



Directing

Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero

Cole Bennett - Lyrical Lemonade

David Dobrik - David Dobrik

**Hannah Lehmann - TWO SIDES

Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller - Lindsey Stirling



Editing

David Dobrik - David Dobrik

Elle Mills - ElleOfTheMills

Emma Chamberlain - emma chamberlain

Marc Schneider, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, BanditRants - The Game Theorists

**Steve Grubel - Escape the Night: Season 4



Visual and Special Effects

Aaron Benitez - Aaron's Animals

**Buttered Side Down

Caleb Natale - Caleb Natale

Jody Steel - Jody Steel

Kevin Parry - Kevin Parry



Writing

Alex Ernst - Alex Ernst

Jae Richards, Trey Richards - 4YE Comedy

**Kyle Exum - Kyle Exum

Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin - Epic Rap Battles of History

Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges - Thomas Sanders





