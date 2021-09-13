See the Complete List of 2021 MTV VMA AWARD Winners

See a complete list of winners from the 2021 Video Music Awards below! The night featured thrilling performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Alicia Keys, Lil Was X, and more.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Columbia Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber - Def Jam

SONG OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license" - Geffen Records

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook

Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: May 2021

Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license" - Geffen Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

BEST POP

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches" - Def Jam

BEST HIP-HOP

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "FRANCHISE" - Cactus Jack / Epic Records

BEST ROCK

John Mayer - "Last Train Home" - Columbia Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - "my ex's best friend" - Bad Boy / Interscope Records

BEST LATIN

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - "Lo Vas A Olvidar" - Darkroom / Interscope Records

BEST R&B

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open" - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

BEST K-POP

BTS - "Butter" - BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X - "Gambler" - Starship Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish - "Your Power" - Darkroom / Interscope Records

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Columbia Records - Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

BEST CINEMATOGRAPH

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL" - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records - Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

BEST ART DIRECTION

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - "Best Friend" - Warner Records - Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Columbia Records - Visual Effects by: Mathematic

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness" - Columbia Records - Choreography by: Paul Roberts

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open" - Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records - Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS

SONG OF THE SUMMER

BTS - "Butter" - BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X - "Gambler" - Starship Entertainment