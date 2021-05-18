Season Two Of HBO's BETTY Debuts June 11

Based on creator Crystal Moselle's 2018 Sundance hit "Skate Kitchen," BETTY will return to HBO for a second season FRIDAY, JUNE 11 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The series follows five young women on journeys of self-discovery against the backdrop of New York City's male-dominated skateboarding scene. The six-episode season will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.



In season two, our five protagonists are stepping firmly into womanhood and tackling all the challenges it brings.

As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good. Set in the last chapter of 2020, the season captures the pandemic in New York City, where masks and outside activities are the norm.



This season stars Nina Moran as "Kirt," Dede Lovelace as "Janay," Moonbear as "Honeybear," Rachelle Vinberg as "Camille" and Ajani Russell as "Indigo."



Recurring cast this season include: Katerina Tannenbaum (AJ and the Queen) as Honeybear's girlfriend, "Ash"; Andrew Darnell as Janay's adversarial love interest, "Sylvester"; Lil' Dre as Camille's new skating partner and content collaborator, "Tai"; Chef Roblé Ali as Janay's cousin, "Jzabel"; Rad Pereira (HBO's "High Maintenance") as "Victoria," Honeybear and Ash's alluring third; Isabel Palma as betty "Shelby"; Eisa Davis (HBO's "The Wire") as Indigo's mom, "Jeanne"; Danielle Melendez ("Skate Kitchen") as Indigo's sugarbaby guide, "Paloma"; Aya Aldamin as the crew's beloved "Deli Mama"; Florence Pedrosa Blake Mourad as Honeybear's "Grandma Sue"; Alexander Cooper ("Skate Kitchen"), Raekwon Haynes (White Boy Rick), Moisés Acevedo ("Remember Me"), Judah Lang ("Skate Kitchen"), Joe Apollonio ("High Fidelity"), and Sage Ceasar as skater boys "Charlie," "Philip," "Micah," "Scruffy," "Joe," and "Teddy."