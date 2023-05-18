Season Two Of AND JUST LIKE THAT… Debuts June 22 On Max

The eleven-episode second season of the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT..., from executive producer Michael Patrick King, will debut with two episodes on THURSDAY, JUNE 22 on Max. The following nine episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays.

Returning series regulars include Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

The series is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

Writers included Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included Michael Patrick King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young and Julie Rottenberg.

The HBO series "Sex and the City" was created by Darren Star and based on the book "Sex and the City" by Candace Bushnell.

On May 23, HBO Max will become Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming platform, delivering unparalleled content for everyone in the household, including the best of unscripted to the highest quality in scripted programming, family-friendly content, HBO, Max Originals, WB Movies, the DC Universe, food, home, and documentaries. A large portion of subscribers will have their apps automatically updated, while others will be prompted to download the updated Max app.