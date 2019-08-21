Sean Spicer's DANCING WITH THE STARS Salary Hits Six Figures

Variety reports that former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer will make at least $125,000 for his work on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Variety says contestants make $125,000 for the show's rehearsal period and their first two weeks on the air. They make more money as the weeks go on, and as they make it further and further into the competition.

Spicer has attempted to break into media ever since his departure from the White House. He shot a talk show pilot in 2018 that has not gained any traction. He appeared briefly during the 2017 Emmy awards.

In response to backlash against Spicer's casting, host Tom Bergeron put out a statement on Wednesday. Bergeron said he and the producers "agree to disagree" about casting anyone politically divisive on the show.

"It is the prerogative of the producers, in partnership with the network, to make whatever decisions they feel are in the best long-term interests of the franchise," he wrote.

Read the original story on Variety.





