Sean Evans Takes HOT ONES: THE GAME SHOW Home to Celebrate the Summer Premiere



The new digital series includes celebrity competitors Jay Pharoah, Bert Kreischer, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme from Tacoma FD

Before Sean Evans enters the Pepperdome tonight at 10:00pm ET/PT for the return of Hot Ones: The Game Show, watch him surprise some of the show's biggest fans with celebrity guests as they compete for cold hard cash in a special at-home edition of the show in the new digital series HOT ONES: THE GAME SHOW AT HOME now streaming on truTV's Youtube channel.



The at home celebrity challengers include Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live), Bert Kreischer (comedian), Cody Rhodes (All Elite Wrestling), and Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme from Tacoma FD.



Tune-in to HOT ONES: THE GAME SHOW returning to truTV tonight at 10:00pm ET/ PT and watch the first two episodes of the new digital series below.



Chaos breaks out when two teams of best friends enter the Pepperdome. Sweat will drip, dance moves will bust out , and one shirt will desperately need dry cleaning, all for the chance to win $25,000.



Based on the hit celebrity interview series with over 1.5 billion total views, HOT ONES: THE GAME SHOW is where we dare two teams of two to battle through three rounds of trivia and a ridiculous series of the world's hottest sauces in the Pepperdome... all leading to one victorious team to take on the finale RING OF FIRE for a chance at winning $25,000 dollars! HOT ONES: THE GAME SHOW reached nearly 28 million viewers during its inaugural season across truTV's linear and digital platforms. truTV

