Screenwriter & Producer Blake Snyder Celebrated 10 Years After His Death

Iconic screenwriter/producer who left an impression on the Broadway community and millions of others globally, Blake Snyder died suddenly at 51-years-old of cardiac arrest 10 years ago this month (August), but his memory and wisdom lives on to this very day.

Screenwriters, directors, actors, musicians and more across Hollywood and the world have come together to celebrate Blake's life and legacy this month. Broadway World spoke to a few of them.

"I often recommend Blake's books to aspiring screenwriters because they are by far the most useful and most readable books on screenwriting I've ever come across," said screenwriter Karen Lutz ("The Ugly Truth"). "He truly loved movies and was able to break down the structure of them in a way I'd never seen done before and in a way that completely made sense to beginner and pro alike."

"There was no one more gifted in the art of story structure than Blake Snyder," said longtime friend and screenwriter Tracey Jackson ("Confessions of a Shopaholic"). "He could tell you in two minutes why something didn't work and in another three how to fix it. And unlike many with a great gift, he was not miserly. He felt it was his calling to help others help themselves and took great pride when those he helped found success. He made all those he met feel special and encouraged them all in their dreams."

In his 20-year career, Blake sold dozens of scripts, including co-writing Blank Check, which became a hit for Disney, and Nuclear Family for Steven Spielberg. But he was best known for holding workshops and writing books about screenwriting - Save the Cat! The Last Book on Screenwriting You'll Ever Need (published in May 2005), its sequel, Save the Cat! Goes to the Movies: The Screenwriter's Guide to Every Story Ever Told (published in October 2007), and a third book, Save the Cat! Strikes Back: More Trouble for Screenwriters to Get Into... And Out Of.





