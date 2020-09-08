ScreenCraft/BondIt Media Capital Double-Down on Independent Filmmakers

The new fund is open September 3rd for applications.

Leading screenplay discovery and development organization, ScreenCraft, and Santa Monica-based media financier BondIt Media Capital, have opened submissions for the 2020 ScreenCraft Film Fund program. The fifth annual fund supports emerging filmmakers worldwide with production grants to help complete their film projects. The program considers a range of projects, from standalone screenplays to fully packaged projects seeking up to $30,000 in finishing funds.

Added to this year's program is the inaugural Diversity Award, which guarantees at least one of the recipients selected will be from an underrepresented background as defined by the WGA Diversity Report.

The Film Fund was created by ScreenCraft and BondIt Media capital five years ago, with over $100k granted since its inception. BondIt's sister company, Buffalo 8 Productions, provides ongoing creative development.

"Our teams at BondIt, Buffalo 8, and ABS Payroll are proud to support a diversity initiative focused on discovering and fostering people of color and underrepresented storytellers and their stories," said BondIt CEO Matthew Helderman.

"The Film Fund has become an important program for both BondIt Media Capital and ScreenCraft. We're happy to be in our fifth year of the filmmaker grant program, and I'm excited to have Sola Fasehun join us from Buchwald Agency as a special filmmaker mentor this year," said ScreenCraft co-founder John Rhodes. "To date, we've given over $100,000 to emerging filmmakers to help their visions come to life."

Sola Fasehun, Producer and Literary Agent joins the Spring 2020 Film Fund program as a special mentor and strategic advisor for fund recipients. Fasehun previously worked under Academy Award-winning producer Michael Phillips (Taxi Driver, The Sting), has her own independent film company: Fasehun Films, amongst her many accomplishments. She is also the founder of The Distribution Collective (TDC) that brings mentorship to the community by supporting diversity and inclusion in entertainment.

"I'm honored to be able to work with ScreenCraft and BondIt Media Capital to mentor and support diverse emerging filmmakers. There are still so many amazing stories from different perspectives that have yet to be told. The ScreenCraft Film Fund's Diversity Award is a wonderful way to support diverse filmmakers and inclusion in entertainment," said The Distribution Collective founder Sola Fasehun.

Sola Fasehun will also invite the Diversity Award winner to screen at the Diversity and Inclusion Film Festival which will be held in partnership with the Lincoln Center in New York City in 2021.

In its fifth year, the ScreenCraft Film Fund's objective is to help emerging filmmakers achieve their goal, whether it is to produce a short screenplay or finish a feature film already in production and seeks finishing funds completion. Since its inception in 2016, the ScreenCraft Film Fund, backed by BondIt Media Capital, has given over $100,000 to support emerging filmmakers and screenwriters.

Previous ScreenCraft Fund recipients include filmmakers Kevin Kai and Ming Wang, whose film was selected for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival; Samira Shackle and Owen Kean, whose film was acquired by VICE; and Danny Madden, who has subsequently gone on to debut two films at the Sundance Film Festival.

The 2020 ScreenCraft Film Fund will open for submissions on September 3. Applications should be submitted via the ScreenCraft Film Fund Page page here

