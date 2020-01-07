Screen Actors Guild Awards Sets Date for 2021

SAG Awards(R) Executive Producer Kathy Connell today announced that the 27th Annual SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS will be held on January 24, 2021.

Key deadlines and dates will be released by April for the celebration of excellence, which will honor the outstanding film and television performances of 2020.

The 27th Annual SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS will be presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC.

The event will take place on Sunday, January 24, 2021. For more information about the SAG Awards and SAG-AFTRA, visit sagawards.org/about.





