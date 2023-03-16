Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, March 21, 2023
10:00-11:00 p.m. – WILL TRENT: “Manhunt” (109)
When a convicted criminal takes one of the GBI agents hostage and is ACCUSED of murder, Will and Ormewood discover some evidence which could prove their innocence. Meanwhile, Angie struggles with sobriety when she finds out her former abuser is free.
Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent WILL TRENT of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, WILL TRENT has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
Watch a video preview here:
