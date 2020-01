Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, January 4, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Below are the pcoming storylines for "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, January 4, 2020JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD305 - A Grizzly EncounterCome along with Jack on an adventure to bear country in Montana! Jack and some local bear experts come face-to-face with a grizzly that raided a family's farmhouse. Then Jack discovers amazing animal behaviors caught on tape by remote wilderness cameras... black bears, brown bears, mountain lions and much more!JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD1002 - Napo River AdventureDeep in the Amazon, Jack ventures down the Napo River in search Pink River Dolphins. He meets a baby Tapir rescued from the jungle and comes face-to-face with a deadly Caiman.JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD802 - The Great Gorilla TrekGet ready for the trek of a lifetime, deep into the forests of Gabon, as Jack searches for elusive lowland Gorillas!THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL306 - Go With The FlowRoger learns about barrier island ecology, while the Bay Head job is in limbo waiting for FEMA. Breakaway walls and flood vents are installed in Pt. Pleasant, and Rita's modular Cape is steaming along. Alex Burke shows Roger what plants and trees survived Sandy's salty onslaught, which didn't, and how to landscape for the future on a barrier island.CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES206 - Teach, Learn, Love, RepeatHosted by Eva LaRue. A Kid Conservationists studies foxes at a wildlife sanctuary; A young woman who trains service dogs. A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; A boy with autism discovers moments of joy on the farm.DID I MENTION INVENTION?206 - 3D StatuettesHost Alie Ward shows us: 3D printed statues of people and pets. The mother making sure all children can walk with their parents. Tunnels of sound with directional speakers. And, the inventors of Clear Solar Panels, that look like glass8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?RATING - TVG, 13-16