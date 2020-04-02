Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, April 4, 2020





Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING for Saturday, April 4, 2020:JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD610 - The WildsWhat could be better than getting up-close animal encounters with wildlife from Africa, Asia and North America? Doing it all in one place, right here in the ole' US of A! That's exactly what Jungle Jack has in store on this adventure to The Wilds, in southeastern Ohio! Check out rare creatures like Takin, Asian One-Horned Rhino, White Rhino, Wild Dogs, Cheetah and whole lot more!JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD704 - Exploring El ValleIn Panama's fertile volcanic valley, El Valle, Jack comes face-to-face with critically endangered Panamanian Golden Frogs and other rare and unique amphibians, before zip-lining though valley! Jack also visits a nearby Cacao plantation to learn ancient harvesting techniques and meet the neighboring wildlife.JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD602 - Okavango DeltaCome along with Jungle Jack as he braves the waters of Botswana's Okavango Delta! The world's largest inland delta provides a beautiful home to thriving wildlife like Crocs, Hippos and Elephants. Then Jack hits the safari truck to explore the nearby landscape where he meets rare African Wild Dogs and elusive Leopards!THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL319 - "Hydrangeas and Hail Storms"Roger shows Kevin the right way to remove a hydrangea with roots that are undermining the foundation of the house. Kevin travels to Richburg, SC, to visit the not-for-profit Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) where they are conducting the first ever indoor hailstorm in their "Mother Nature Chamber" to see how various building materials hold up to destructive hail.CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES212 - Creature ComfortHosted by Eva LaRue. A kid conservationist meets a few creepy crawly friends; A rescue ranch for forgotten dogs; A visit to the vet and tips for your petDID I MENTION INVENTION?213 - Shoes that GrowHost Alie Ward shows us: The fire-less grill that cooks using heat from the sun. The Steadycam for your smartphone. The inventor of shoes that grow along with the child's foot. And, the smartphone camera attachment checking your skin for sun damage.8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?RATING - TVG, 13-16