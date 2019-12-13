Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 12/16-12/20





Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.Scheduled guests for the week of DEC. 16-20 are as follows (subject to change):- Robert De Niro ("The Irishman"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices- Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")- Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"); hot holiday toys with Elizabeth WernerGreta Gerwig ("Little Women"); Boris Kodjoe and Nikole Hannah-Jones (Full Circle Festival)- "The View"'s holiday show; Co-Hosts' Favorite Things; Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt ("Mad About You"); Darlene Love returns for her 5th annual performance of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with a surprise guest