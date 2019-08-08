Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 8/8-8/15
Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.
*Thursday, August 8
Special Guest (n)
*Friday, August 9
Mindy Kaling; Seth Green (OAD: 6/6/19)
*Monday, August 12
Cate Blanchett; Marc Maron (n)
*Tuesday, August 13
Jada Pinkett Smith; Rep. Ayanna Pressley; musical performance by Goo Goo Dolls (n)
*Wednesday, August 14
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson; Jillian Bell; musical performance by Tori Kelly (n)
*Thursday, August 15
Kirsten Dunst; Adam Devine; Lee Pace (n)
