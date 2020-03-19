Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 3/23-3/27





HIGHLIGHTS FOR TAMRON HALL, WEEK OF MARCH 23 - 27







Stories That Get the Conversation Started







Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of March 23, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.







Monday, March 23: GRAMMY®-winning rapper, songwriter and mega-producer Timbaland on transforming the music industry to transforming himself with diet and fitness after battling a painkiller addiction. Plus, a brother who donated his kidney to save his twin brother's life. (OAD: 2/12/20)







Tuesday, March 24: Actress Tia Mowry ("Family Reunion"). Plus, showcasing an up-and-coming fashion designer. (OAD: 2/5/20)







Wednesday, March 25: Students being duped by their high school in another college entrance admissions scandal. Plus, journalist Soledad O'Brien on her new documentary, "Hungry to Learn," about college students unable to eat or afford a place to live because of high tuition costs. Then, Anthony ONeal on helping students make smart decisions with their money, relationships and education. (OAD: 1/28/20)







Thursday, March 26: Emmy®, GRAMMY and Tony Award® winner and cultural phenomenon Billy Porter. Plus, embracing your personal style. And, The Royal House of LaBeija performs (OAD: 1/30/20)







Friday, March 27: Talk show legends Ricki Lake, Montel Williams and Rolonda Watts. (OAD: 2/25/20)







From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.







"Tamron Hall" premiered on Sept. 9, 2019, and quickly became one of the highest-rated new daytime shows of the 2019-2020 season. The show, which was recently renewed for a second season, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. "Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.





