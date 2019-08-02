Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 8/5-8/9

Nationally-syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Aug. 5-9.



Monday, Aug. 5 - JENNA DEWAN is Ryan's co-host this morning. SHANNEN DOHERTY speaks about the series "BH90210," and "Good Boys" star JACOB TREMBLAY stops by. Plus, every day this week, a different food influencer will show off their skills in THE KITCHEN with "Food Fluencers Week." Today, That Cheese Plate founder MARISSA MULLEN creates the ultimate cheese plate.



Tuesday, Aug. 6 - JENNA DEWAN returns for another day of co-hosting with Ryan. They sit down with "After the Wedding" star JULIANNE MOORE, and MARLON WAYANS chats about the film "Sextuplets." In addition, "The Domestic Geek" SARA LYNN CAUCHON whips up an easy one-pot meal as part of "Food Fluencers Week."



Wednesday, Aug. 7 - "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star LISA RINNA joins Ryan as co-host today. They interview MILO VENTIMIGLIA about the film "The Art of Racing in the Rain," and GEENA DAVIS discusses the documentary "This Changes Everything." Also, Lucali owner MARK IACONO shows Ryan and Lisa how to make the perfect pizza dough during "Food Fluencers Week."



Thursday, Aug. 8 - VANESSA HUDGENS takes the seat next to Ryan as co-host this morning. LESLIE JONES previews "The Angry Birds Movie 2," and WHITNEY CUMMINGS talks about the stand-up special "Can I Touch It?" And "Food Fluencers Week" continues with a sweet demo from "The Icing Artist" LAURIE SHANNON.



Friday, Aug. 9 - Kelly and Ryan welcome "What Just Happened??!" host FRED SAVAGE, and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" star EUGENIO DERBEZ visits. Plus, "Food Fluencers Week" wraps up with tips for taking food photos with JEREMY JACOBOWITZ from "Brunch Boys."



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).





Related Articles View More TV Stories