Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 8/24 - 8/28

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Aug. 24-28.

All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.

Monday, Aug. 24 - Kelly and Ryan talk with JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT about the film "Project Power," and DR. MICHAEL ROIZEN shares tips for viewers to boost their immunity.

Tuesday, Aug. 25 - LAVERNE COX talks about the documentary "Disclosure"; Kelly and Ryan speak with JOHN LITHGOW about the series "Perry Mason"; DR. MIKE VARSHAVSKI shares first aid tips; and SOFIA CARSON talks about "Feel the Beat."

Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with CONNIE BRITTON; MATT BOMER talks about "Doom Patrol"; LONNIE CHAVIS details the latest on "This Is Us"; and YouTube's RHETT & LINK and the hosts experiment with crazy cereal concoctions.

Thursday, Aug. 27 - Kelly and Ryan chat with ROB LOWE and "The King of Staten Island" director JUDD APATOW; PADMA LAKSHMI talks about the series "Taste the Nation"; and LinkedIn's CATHERINE FISHER teaches how to ace a virtual interview.

Friday, Aug. 28 - Kelly and Ryan speak with "Black Monday" star REGINA HALL; ADAM SCOTT talks about the game show "Don't!"; and AVRIL LAVIGNE performs "We Are Warriors."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

