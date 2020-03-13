Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 3/16-3/20

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of March 16-20.







Monday, March 16 - JOHN KRASINSKI returns to "Live" to talk about "A Quiet Place Part II," JANE LEVY chats about "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," and a performance by GOO GOO DOLLS.







Tuesday, March 17 - Kelly and Ryan welcome SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO to talk about "The Irishman," SAOIRSE RONAN discusses her role in "Little Women," and CAITRIONA BALFE details the latest season of "Outlander." Plus, JERRY O'CONNELL talks to kids about love.







Wednesday, March 18 - SELENA GOMEZ drops in to talk about her album "Rare," RuPAUL stops by to talk about "RuPaul's Drag Race," and MATT BOMER chats about "The Sinner." Also, Kelly and Ryan learn new foam roller techniques from MARC SANTA MARIA.







Thursday, March 19 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with Blake Lively ("The Rhythm Section") and talk to NOAH CENTINEO about "To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You." Also, CURTIS "50 CENT" JACKSON talks about the series "For Life," and a performance from LOUD LUXURY with BRYCE VINE.







Friday, March 20 - Kelly and Ryan interview TYLER PERRY about the film "Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace," and speak with SCARLETT JOHANSSON about the film "Marriage Story." Also, OLIVIA RODRIGO from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" performs.







"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).





