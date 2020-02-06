Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 2/10-2/14

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Feb. 10-14.

- Kelly and Ryan present the ninth edition of "Live's After Oscar® Show," following HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST NIGHT of celebration, highlighting exclusive backstage interviews, moments from the red carpet and favorite memories of past winners. In addition, Pop superstar KESHA performs the TV debut of her new song "Tonight," and JONATHAN VAN NESS ("Queer Eye") and MARIA MENOUNOS talk about the amazing fashion from the night before.

- CONSTANCE WU stops by to chat about the final season of "Fresh Off the Boat." Kelly and Ryan sit down with CURTIS "50 CENT" JACKSON to talk about his producing role on the TV series "For Life," and "Live" kicks off its weeklong celebration of love with viewers' romantic stories from the "In-Love-Box."

- Kelly and Ryan speak with "Outlander" star SAM HEUGHAN, and MILO MANHEIM from the upcoming film "ZOMBIES 2." Psychic CHAR MARGOLIS returns to the show with love predictions for the "Live" in-studio audience.

- JAMES MARSDEN drops by to talk about "Sonic the Hedgehog" and LUCY HALE previews the television series "Katy Keene." Also, KATIE BROWN stops by with a myriad of games, treats and ideas for celebrating Valentine's Day with kids.

Kelly and Ryan celebrate the holiday with "Live's Valentine's Day Special," with guests WILL FERRELL ("Downhill"), and a performance from singer-songwriter CHARLIE WILSON. Plus, JERRY O'CONNELL talks to kids about love, and more stories from the "In-Love-Box."





