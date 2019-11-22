Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 11/25-11/29

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Nov. 25-29.



Monday, Nov. 25 - Country star GARTH BROOKS talks about the four-part TV special "Garth: The Road I'm On," and DREW CAREY chats about the game show "The Price is Right." Plus, "Cake Boss" BUDDY VALASTRO shares his Thanksgiving dessert hacks.



Tuesday, Nov. 26 - DAISY RIDLEY previews the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," and the winner and runner-up from "Dancing with the Stars" perform. In addition, chef MICHAEL SYMON shows Kelly and Ryan some tasty Thanksgiving side dish hacks.



Wednesday, Nov. 27 - JOHN BOYEGA speaks about the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," and "Shark Tank" Shark MARK CUBAN stops by. Plus, chef ALFRED PORTALE demonstrates some clever turkey hacks just in time for Thanksgiving.





Thursday, Nov. 28 - PARIS HILTON and DEBORAH NORVILLE visit. Plus, award-winning chef AARÓN SÁNCHEZ whips up a dish in the "Live" kitchen, and two families from the studio audience will battle it out to win some cash during "Live's FAN-tastic Family Face-Off."



Friday, Nov. 29 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with PATRICIA HEATON and CARRIE ANN INABA. In addition, Pop group WHY DON'T WE performs.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





