Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS 9/1 - 9/8

Jason Sudeikis, Paula Pell, and more.

Tuesday, September 1: Guests Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Robert Costa (Washington Week). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/17/20)Wednesday, September 2: Guests Paula Pell & John Lutz (Mapleworth Murders, A.P. BIO) and John Berman (Count on Controversy: Inside the Electoral College). (OAD 8/13/20)Thursday, September 3: Guests Russell Crowe (Unhinged), Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) and musical guest The Lemon Twigs (Song: "Hell On Wheels," Album: Songs for the General Public). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/18/20)Friday, September 4: Guests Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Gayle King (Editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine and Gayle King In the House). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/19/20)Monday, September 7: Guests Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live, You Already Know) and Busy Philipps (Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/20/20)**Tuesday, September 8: Guests Jane Fonda (What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action), Jorma Taccone (Little FOX and the Wild Imagination) and musical guest BONES UK (Song: "Pretty Waste," Album: BONES UK). Show 1033A.These listings are subject to change.**denotes changes or additions

View More TV Stories Related Articles