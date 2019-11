Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 11/8-11/15

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.Guests John Krasinski (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside) and Amy McGrath (United States Senate Run 2020). Emily Moon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 10/30/19)Guests Whoopi Goldberg (The Unqualified Hostess: I Do It My Way and You Can Too!), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and musical guest Doja Cat & Tyga ("Juicy"). Chris Johnson sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0911Guests Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Steve Kornacki (Article II: Inside Impeachment) and Mark Fischbach (A Heist with Markiplier). Chris Johnson sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0912: Guests Sebastian Maniscalo (The Irishman), Liz Phair (Horror Stories) and musical guest Liz Phair ("Good Side"). Chris Johnson sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0913Guests Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Jean Smart (The Watchmen). Chris Johnson sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0914Guests Emma Thompson (Last Christmas), Alex Moffat (SNL) and Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play). Emily Moon sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 10/29/19)