Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 11/25-11/29
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Nov. 25-29. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EST| 12:00 p.m. CST|PST) on ABC. Highlights of the week include the following:Monday, Nov. 25 - Actors Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Josh O'Connor and Erin Doherty ("The Crown")Tuesday, Nov. 26 - Classic TV Moms & Dads with Daphne Reid, Jo Marie Payton, Patricia Richardson, Joanna Kerns, Tim Reid, Reginald VelJohnson, Dan Lauria and William Russ; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonWednesday, Nov. 27 - Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum (album, "I Shouldn't Be Telling You This"; "The World According to Jeff Goldblum"); "Luxury Gifts" themed Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonThursday, Nov. 28 - (OAD: 11/21/19): "Michael's Birthday Show"; singers and television hosts Nick Lachey and Debbie Gibson ("America's Most Musical Family") Friday, Nov. 29 - Preempted