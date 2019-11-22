Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 11/25-11/29

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Nov. 25-29. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EST| 12:00 p.m. CST|PST) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Actors Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Josh O'Connor and Erin Doherty ("The Crown")

- Classic TV Moms & Dads with Daphne Reid, Jo Marie Payton, Patricia Richardson, Joanna Kerns, Tim Reid, Reginald VelJohnson, Dan Lauria and William Russ; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum (album, "I Shouldn't Be Telling You This"; "The World According to Jeff Goldblum"); "Luxury Gifts" themed Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

(OAD: 11/21/19): "Michael's Birthday Show"; singers and television hosts Nick Lachey and Debbie Gibson ("America's Most Musical Family")





Friday, Nov. 29 - Preempted