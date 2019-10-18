Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 10/21-10/25
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Oct. 21-25. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Oct. 21 - Sara and Keke go undercover dressed as men in a social experiment for Bravo's "In a Man's World"; actress Naomie Harris ("Black and Blue"); Allyn Rose on modeling after mastectomy
Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Actress and author Jenna Dewan ("Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday"); comedian Jo Koy ("Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot"); Deals and Steals
Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Actor Jesse Plemons ("El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie"); millennials save $50 a week to buy a house; winterize your skin
Thursday, Oct. 24 - Crafting with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi; actors Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson ("Lady and the Tramp"); the cast of "Impractical Jokers" ("The Misery Index")
Friday, Oct. 25 - Keke's Reality Recap; actor Aaron Paul ("El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie"); 17-year-old football player and homecoming queen
