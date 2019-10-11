Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 10/14-10/18
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Oct. 14-18. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Oct. 14 - The cast of "black-ish"; reality star Mike Johnson ("The Bachelorette")
Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Tanvi Barman (teen who throws birthday parties for homeless kids); actress Katy Mixon ("American Housewife"); Deals and Steals
Wednesday, Oct. 16 - "Tonight Show" host and author of "This Is Baby," Jimmy Fallon; Youtube sensation James Charles
Thursday, Oct. 17 - Host and author Mike Rowe ("The Way I Heard It"); viewer makeover with Hayley Hasselhoff; celebrity hair stylist Vernon Francois
Friday, Oct. 18 - Keke's Reality Recap; cast of "The Real Housewives of Dallas"; actors Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (podcast, "Office Ladies")
