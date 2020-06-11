Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/13-6/19
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, June 13
- Saturday Sessions: Margo Price
- The Dish: Chris Williams, owner of Lucille's in Houston
- Bob Davis & Lingling Wei, authors of "Superpower Showdown: How the Battle Between Trump and Xi Threatens a New Cold War"
Monday, June 15
- John Dickerson, 60 MINUTES Correspondent & Author of "The Hardest Job in the World"
Tuesday, June 16
- Bob Gates, Former Secretary of Defense & Author of "Exercise of Power"
- Oprah book club announced
Wednesday, June 17
- Malcolm Gladwell, Host of Revisionist History podcast
Thursday, June 18
- Ibram X. Kendi, Author of "Antiracist Baby"
Friday, June 19
- Kim Wehle, Author of "What You Need to Know About Voting and Why"
