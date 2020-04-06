Scoop: Upcoming Episodes of WESTWORLD on HBO

WESTWORLD was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson, and Denise Thé. Production companies: Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.



Season 3, episode 5: "Genre"

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Just say no.

Written by Karrie Crouse & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Anna Foerster.



Season 3, episode 6: "Decoherence"

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy?

Written by Suzanne Wrubel & Lisa Joy; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.

Season 3, episode 7: "Passed Pawn"

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

Written by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver.

Season 3, episode 8: "Crisis Theory"

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (9:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT)

Time to face the music.

Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.





