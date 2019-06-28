Scoop: The Kardashians, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Celine Dion and More Scheduled Guests on ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE July 1 Â– 5
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects,
along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of July 1-5 (subject to change):
Monday, July 1 (OAD: 4/1)
1. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian ("Keeping Up With the Kardashians") 2. Musical Guest The Killers
Tuesday, July 2 (OAD: 4/2)
1. Tiffany Haddish ("The Last O.G.") 2. Musical Guest The Killers
Wednesday, July 3 (OAD: 4/3)
1. Kevin Hart ("Irresponsible") 2. Musical Guest Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES
Thursday, July 4 (OAD: 4/4)
1. Seth Rogen ("Long Shot") 2. Mike Tyson (Tyson Ranch cannabis products) 3. Musical Guest Iggy
Azalea
Friday, July 5 (OAD: 4/5)
1. Celine Dion (also Musical Guest) 2. Chris Tucker
Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
Scoop: The Kardashians, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Celine Dion and More Scheduled Guests on ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE July 1 â€“ 5
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE OUTPOST on THE CW - Friday, July 19, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Friday, July 19, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, July 19, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE OUTPOST on THE CW - Thursday, July 18, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IZOMBIE on THE CW - Thursday, July 18, 2019
along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of July 1-5 (subject to change):
Monday, July 1 (OAD: 4/1)
1. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian ("Keeping Up With the Kardashians") 2. Musical Guest The Killers
Tuesday, July 2 (OAD: 4/2)
1. Tiffany Haddish ("The Last O.G.") 2. Musical Guest The Killers
Wednesday, July 3 (OAD: 4/3)
1. Kevin Hart ("Irresponsible") 2. Musical Guest Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES
Thursday, July 4 (OAD: 4/4)
1. Seth Rogen ("Long Shot") 2. Mike Tyson (Tyson Ranch cannabis products) 3. Musical Guest Iggy
Azalea
Friday, July 5 (OAD: 4/5)
1. Celine Dion (also Musical Guest) 2. Chris Tucker
Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)