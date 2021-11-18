Scoop: Coming Up on THE MAGIC MAKER on ABC - Thursday, November 25, 2021

This Thanksgiving, famed magician Adam Trent breaks the No. 1 rule of magic and puts magic in the hands of everyday people to help them with the biggest and most emotional moments of their lives. Whether it's helping a U.S. soldier "magically" reappear to his family after serving overseas or teaching a nervous young man to "walk on water" for his marriage proposal, Adam Trent spends this holiday amazing and astonishing viewers while making dreams come true.Watch the trailer for the new special here: