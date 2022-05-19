Scoop: THE GREAT AMERICAN TAG SALE WITH MARTHA STEWART on ABC - Wednesday, May 25, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – THE GREAT AMERICAN TAG SALE WITH MARTHA STEWART
Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces FROM her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in this new one-hour special. Over the years, Martha has amassed an assortment of items that ranges FROM fine art to knickknacks.
During the special, she will regale viewers with fond memories of how these beloved items were acquired and offer expert advice on how to execute a successful tag sale. Alongside her team of event planners, Martha will host a series of tag sale events including an exclusive cocktail party for celebrities and neighbors to preview the sale.
