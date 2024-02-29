Scoop: THE 2024 FOX SPRING PREVIEW on FOX - Sunday, March 3, 2024

1
Rita Moreno & More Added to Oscars Presenters Lineup
Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer and Ramy Youssef will present at the 96th Oscars®, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan announced.
2
Kandi Burruss Still Working With Bravo After REAL HOUSEWIVES Exit
Bravo-holics have not seen the last of Kandi Burruss. The Broadway producer is teasing that she still has some projects with Bravo coming up after she has left The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her acclaimed Vanderpump Rules-inspired series Kandi & The Gang has long been rumored to have a second season.
3
Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Season Two Preview
Watch a first look video of The Real Housewives of Dubai season two. New Housewife Taleen Marie will be joining Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury. Nina Ali departed the cast after the first season. Plus, find out when you can watch the new season on Bravo and Peacock.
4
Food Network's '24 In 24: Last Chef Standing' Premieres In April
The 24 competing chefs are comprised of culinary icons, rising stars, and competition rookies, including: Carlos Anthony, Gabriella Baldwin, Emilie Rose Bishop, Josephine Clemens, Chris Dodson, Kess Eshun, Elizabeth Falkner, Declan Horgan, Christopher Ingram, Airis Johnson, Matt Jordan, Camille La Caer, and more.