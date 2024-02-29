Scoop: THE 2024 FOX SPRING PREVIEW on FOX - Sunday, March 3, 2024

Scoop: THE 2024 FOX SPRING PREVIEW on FOX - Sunday, March 3, 2024 The all-new special, The 2024 FOX Spring Preview, anchored by Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer) and Joel McHale (Animal Control), will highlight the FOX comedies ("Animal Control"/"Grimsburg"), dramas ("The Cleaning Lady", "Alert"), and unscripted series ("MasterChef Junior", "So You Think You Can Dance") premiering in MARCH 2024.

Stars FROM FOX Entertainment, including Gordon Ramsay, Elodie Yung, Jon Hamm, Cat Deeley, and Rob Lowe, will step into the roles of field reporters, providing news updates about their shows. The 2024 FOX Spring Preview airs Sunday, MARCH 3 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.



