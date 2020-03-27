Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, April 18, 2020
Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on April 18:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Bebe" - Brandon rescues a young pit bull that shows signs of SEPARATION ANXIETY and a possible history of abuse. But before he can transition this dog to her new forever home, he must gain her trust and train her on the seven common commands. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Roving Security Bot" - Host Mo Rocca shows us THE KITCHEN garden growing dinner; the robot keeping property safe; the screen filter that protects your eyes from dangerous blue light; and how refrigerated railroad cars brought food to the masses. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Pictures, Protection, and Pressure" - On this week's episode: a scientist who uses photography to document the impact of severe weather events and climate change; cybersecurity specialists who purposefully break into the army's computers; and a team of female firefighters who make putting out flames an exact science. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"All Chewed Up" - Jimmy Chew the dog is rushed into the animal emergency service after getting into a nasty dog fight. Can Alex save this much-loved service dog? Then, Dr. Peter heads to THE ZOO to give a wellness checkup on an elderly elephant named Trisha. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"From Orphaned Fawns to Freedom" - This year's group of white-tailed fawns grow into healthy deer, and a pileated woodpecker becomes a nuisance at the rehab. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Snuggles with Puggles" - Today, we look back at two of our favorite furry friends. First, a puggle loves to party with a friendly bunny. Plus, you won't see this squad anywhere else in the world, but you can't miss their loving connection. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, April 6, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Thursday, April 9, 2020
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Bebe" - Brandon rescues a young pit bull that shows signs of SEPARATION ANXIETY and a possible history of abuse. But before he can transition this dog to her new forever home, he must gain her trust and train her on the seven common commands. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Roving Security Bot" - Host Mo Rocca shows us THE KITCHEN garden growing dinner; the robot keeping property safe; the screen filter that protects your eyes from dangerous blue light; and how refrigerated railroad cars brought food to the masses. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Pictures, Protection, and Pressure" - On this week's episode: a scientist who uses photography to document the impact of severe weather events and climate change; cybersecurity specialists who purposefully break into the army's computers; and a team of female firefighters who make putting out flames an exact science. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"All Chewed Up" - Jimmy Chew the dog is rushed into the animal emergency service after getting into a nasty dog fight. Can Alex save this much-loved service dog? Then, Dr. Peter heads to THE ZOO to give a wellness checkup on an elderly elephant named Trisha. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"From Orphaned Fawns to Freedom" - This year's group of white-tailed fawns grow into healthy deer, and a pileated woodpecker becomes a nuisance at the rehab. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Snuggles with Puggles" - Today, we look back at two of our favorite furry friends. First, a puggle loves to party with a friendly bunny. Plus, you won't see this squad anywhere else in the world, but you can't miss their loving connection. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.