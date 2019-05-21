Scoop: NBC'S PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 5/20-6/9
NBC'S PRIMETIME SCHEDULE as of: 05/20/2019 Monday May 20, 2019 - Sunday June 9, 201:
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE FINALE, PART 1"
ORIGINAL
05/20/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : THE FINAL VOCALISTS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF THE VOICE - In the final phase of the competition, the final four artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Each finalist performs three times - one new solo cover, a special duet with their coach, and they debut their first original single. One of the four artists will be a step closer to being named "The Voice." Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"THE ENEMY WITHIN"
"SIERRA MAESTRA"
ORIGINAL
05/20/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : SEASON FINALE: Tal's war on the CIA expands to two fronts. Keaton and the Cointel team must locate the domestic target before Chigorin launches an all-out assault on the unsuspecting innocents. Shepherd convinces Keaton to let her go to Cuba to thwart Tal's attack on Sierra Maestra, the CIA's secret detention center imprisoning his operatives. Shepherd's ever-shifting allegiance raises the question if she is there to stop Tal or join him?
TV-14 V
"THE VILLAGE"
"I HAVE GOT YOU"
ORIGINAL
05/21/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : THE VILLAGE FAMILY COMES TOGETHER DURING A TIME OF NEED.
An unexpected event brings Katie (Grace Van Dien), Sarah (Michaela McManus), and Nick (Warren Christie) back into each other's orbits. Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint) deals with her diagnosis, which leads to an unexpected chance at re-connection for Ron (Frankie Faison). Enzo (Dominic Chianese) enlists Gabe (Daren Kagasoff) to pull off a grand gesture. Ben (Jerod Haynes) faces his future and his past.
TV-14 L, V
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE FINALE, PART 2"
ORIGINAL
05/21/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : LIVE SEASON FINALE AND WINNER IS REVEALED - It's the season finale of "The Voice," and host Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") will reveal who America has chosen to be the winner. The star-studded season finale will feature special performances by chart-topping artists and musical collaborations with the Top 4 finalists. Fan-favorite contestants also return for unforgettable performances. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton star as the celebrity panel of coaches.
TV-PG L
"CHICAGO MED"
"WITH A BRAVE HEART"
ORIGINAL
05/22/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the season finale, Dr. Charles and Caroline set some major plans. Ava fights to keep her relationship with Connor. Agent Lee informs Will of news that may put his life in danger.
TV-14 V
"CHICAGO FIRE"
"I'M NOT LEAVING YOU"
ORIGINAL
05/22/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Kidd continue to investigate Benny's old arson case, unexpected news leads Brett to ponder a big decision and all hell breaks loose as the season concludes.
TV-14 DLV
"CHICAGO PD"
"RECKONING"
ORIGINAL
05/22/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : With Kelton's (guest star John C. McGinley) election all but assured, Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team must go off book in a last-ditch effort to save Intelligence from getting axed.
TV-14 LV
"NBC SPECIALS"
"THE RED NOSE DAY SPECIAL"
ORIGINAL
05/23/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The fifth annual "Red Nose Day" special will showcase a night of music, comedy and Hollywood's biggest names. The star-studded evening will feature performances including "The Voice" coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton and beloved comedic talent who will join the fun with their own entertaining Red Nose Day spin. The special will also showcase a fun video reimagining of the classic Hall and Oates hit "You Make My Dreams" featuring talent including Julianne Hough, Rob Gronkowski and "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz. Sketches will feature NBC's "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon and Lilly Singh, host of the all-new NBC late night show "A Little Late with Lilly Singh." The special will also showcase the highly anticipated short film "One Red Nose Day and a Wedding" as well as an appeals film with "This Is Us" star Mile Ventimiglia to raise awareness for the charity.
TV-PG
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"RED NOSE DAY SPECIAL 2019"
ORIGINAL
05/23/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : In a special "Red Nose Day" edition of "Hollywood Game Night," Hollywood's biggest stars will unite for a cause, testing their Pop culture prowess and raising money for children in need. Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the special will feature celebrities including Kelly Clarkson, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and more as they go head-to-head in games including "How Do You Doo-et?" and "Popped Quiz" in effort to raise funds to keep children in need safe, healthy and educated.
TV-14 L
"BLINDSPOT"
"CODER TO KILLER"
ORIGINAL
05/24/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : A horrifying and vengeful villain threatens the FBI. Weller considers his priorities. Zapata and Reade try to navigate their living situation. Patterson explores a budding interest.
TV-14 V
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2835"
ORIGINAL
05/24/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"THE WALL"
"TBA"
REPEAT
05/25/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) :
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2835"
ORIGINAL
05/25/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"ALL STARS SKILLS SPECIAL"
ORIGINAL
05/26/2019 (07:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Top competitors and fan-favorites from Season 10 compete in the wildest head-to-head "American Ninja Warrior All Stars" special yet! The iconic obstacles get super-sized as the best competitors face-off in the high-octaine "Skills Competition." Featuring the return of the "Wicked Wingnuts," the lightning fast "Striding Steps", a record-setting attempt on the 4-story, "Super Salmon Ladder" and ninjas going for big air on the "Big Dipper Freestyle". Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host.
TV-PG
"GOOD GIRLS"
"KING"
ORIGINAL
05/26/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Season 2 Finale. Turner has Beth (Christina Hendricks) in checkmate. The women must contend with a rotten egg from the past. Rio (Manny Montana) makes a grand gesture for Beth, and a new business opportunity presents itself.
D
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"STANLEY CUP FINALS GAME #1 (5/27/19)"
ORIGINAL
05/27/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 1"
ORIGINAL
05/28/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Summer's #1 show, "America's Got Talent," returns with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel joined by new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough alongside new host Terry Crews. In the season premiere, variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back giving five lucky acts the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG DL
"SONGLAND"
"JOHN LEGEND"
ORIGINAL
05/28/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : "Songland,"serves as a destination for music's biggest stars to find their next hit song. In the series premiere, undiscovered songwriters are put center stage as they pitch their original material to mega-star John Legend and a panel of chart-topping music producers. Viewers get an authentic peek into the creative process behind songwriting as three of music's most successful and sought-after writer-producers, Ryan Tedder (Adele, Taylor Swift), Ester Dean (Rihanna, Katy Perry) and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt), produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Legend's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Legend and released for a global audience the same night.
TV-PG
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"LOS ANGELES CITY QUALIFIERS"
ORIGINAL
05/29/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : "American Ninja Warrior" is back for season 11 with the Los Angeles Qualifying Round. Ninjas take on six challenging obstacles including two that are new this season; Walk the Plank and Spring Forward. In this season's twist to the city qualifying rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to advance straight to the National Finals in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as the show's sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"THE INBETWEEN"
"PILOT"
ORIGINAL
05/29/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cassie (Harriet Dyer) helps her father, Det. Tom Hackett (Paul Blackthorne) and his partner, Damien Asante (Justin Cornwell), solve a young woman's murder using her unique psychic powers. She also encounters a supernatural spirit, Ed Roven (recurring guest star, Sean Bolger), whose evil transcends time. The series also stars Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna and Chad James Buchanan.
TV-14 LV
"A.P. BIO"
"HANDCUFFED"
ORIGINAL
05/30/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : When he's kicked off his Harvard phone plan, Jack is offered a chance to leapfrog onto Mary's on one condition: He helps her break up with her scuzzy boyfriend. Meanwhile, Anthony becomes Durbin's right-hand man.
TV-14 DL
"A.P. BIO"
"SPECTACLE"
ORIGINAL
05/30/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After his computer breaks, Jack rallies his class to win the annual Whitlock's Got Talent competition so the prize money can go towards a new laptop. Helen and Durbin put on their best tuxes to host while Mary, Stef and Michelle prepare a hand-bell routine.
TV-14 DL
"ABBY'S"
"BACKUP"
ORIGINAL
05/30/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : Bill offends Abby when he innocently steps in to resolve an issue with unruly customers. Meanwhile, James accidentally breaks Beth's beloved mug but refuses to confess.
TV-PG L
"ABBY'S"
"ROSIE'S BAND"
ORIGINAL
05/30/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) :
TV-PG D
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"HELL'S KITCHEN"
REPEAT
05/30/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A waitress from a trendy New York restaurant is sexually assaulted at an after-hours VIP party. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester. Guest starring Luke Kirby (Andrew Liebowitz), Genevieve Angelson (Kayla Morgan), Jacob Pitts (ADA Hodges), Tiffany Villarin (Lizzy Walczak) and Anthony Chatmon (Darius Moore). Directed by Monica Raymund.
TV-14 D, L
"BLINDSPOT"
"MASTERS OF WAR 1:5 - 8"
ORIGINAL
05/31/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : Dominic (Guest Star Chaske Spencer) begins to enact Madeline's (Guest Star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) cataclysmic scheme as the team rushes to stop him. Tensions rise as past secrets begin to unravel. Starring Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller, Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe, Rob Brown as Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza as Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson as Agent Patterson and Ennis Esmer as Rich DotCom
TV-14 V
"BLINDSPOT"
"THE GANG GETS GONE"
ORIGINAL
05/31/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : Season Four Finale
The team sets out on an international mission to stop an attack from spreading. Madeline (Guest Star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) attempts to turn the tables as internal conflict threatens relationships within the team. Starring Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller, Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe, Rob Brown as Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza as Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson as Agent Patterson and Ennis Esmer as Rich DotCom
TV-14 V
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2836"
ORIGINAL
05/31/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"SONGLAND"
"JOHN LEGEND"
REPEAT
06/01/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : "Songland,"serves as a destination for music's biggest stars to find their next hit song. In the series premiere, undiscovered songwriters are put center stage as they pitch their original material to mega-star John Legend and a panel of chart-topping music producers. Viewers get an authentic peek into the creative process behind songwriting as three of music's most successful and sought-after writer-producers, Ryan Tedder (Adele, Taylor Swift), Ester Dean (Rihanna, Katy Perry) and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt), produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Legend's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Legend and released for a global audience the same night.
TV-PG
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2836"
ORIGINAL
06/01/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"LOS ANGELES CITY QUALIFIERS"
REPEAT
06/02/2019 (07:00PM - 09:00PM) (Sunday) : "American Ninja Warrior" is back for season 11 with the Los Angeles Qualifying Round. Ninjas take on six challenging obstacles including two that are new this season; Walk the Plank and Spring Forward. In this season's twist to the city qualifying rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to advance straight to the National Finals in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as the show's sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 1"
REPEAT
06/02/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Summer's #1 show, "America's Got Talent," returns with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel joined by new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough alongside new host Terry Crews. In the season premiere, variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back giving five lucky acts the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG DL
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"STANLEY CUP FINALS GAME #4 (6/3/19)"
ORIGINAL
06/03/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 2"
ORIGINAL
06/04/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back but there are only 4 hits left for the lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG L
"SONGLAND"
"TBA"
ORIGINAL
06/04/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"ATLANTA CITY QUALIFIERS"
ORIGINAL
06/05/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Atlanta for the City Qualifying Round. Notable competitors include last season's "Last Ninja Standing" Drew Drechsel and former New England Patriot Tyrone Poole who will face up to six challenging obstacles including Off the Hook and Ferris Wheel, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"THE INBETWEEN"
"MADE OF STONE"
ORIGINAL
06/05/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom and Damien enlist Cassie's help when a mother and her young son mysteriously vanish. When suspicion turns to the woman's husband, Cassie's visions reveal a darker, more vengeful plot. Ed Roven returns with an offer for Cassie.
TV-14 V
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"STANLEY CUP FINALS #5 (6/6/19)"
ORIGINAL
06/06/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"ATLANTA CITY QUALIFIERS"
REPEAT
06/07/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Atlanta for the City Qualifying Round. Notable competitors include last season's "Last Ninja Standing" Drew Drechsel and former New England Patriot Tyrone Poole who will face up to six challenging obstacles including Off the Hook and Ferris Wheel, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2837"
ORIGINAL
06/07/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"SONGLAND"
"TBA"
REPEAT
06/08/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) :
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2837"
ORIGINAL
06/08/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"TBA"
REPEAT
06/09/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) :
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 5/21-5/24
Scoop: Thirty Years After the Vicious Attack on a Jogger in Central Park, '20/20' Presents a Two-Hour Documentary - Friday, May 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, June 6, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 8, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, June 4, 2019
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE FINALE, PART 1"
ORIGINAL
05/20/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : THE FINAL VOCALISTS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF THE VOICE - In the final phase of the competition, the final four artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Each finalist performs three times - one new solo cover, a special duet with their coach, and they debut their first original single. One of the four artists will be a step closer to being named "The Voice." Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
TV-PG L
"THE ENEMY WITHIN"
"SIERRA MAESTRA"
ORIGINAL
05/20/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : SEASON FINALE: Tal's war on the CIA expands to two fronts. Keaton and the Cointel team must locate the domestic target before Chigorin launches an all-out assault on the unsuspecting innocents. Shepherd convinces Keaton to let her go to Cuba to thwart Tal's attack on Sierra Maestra, the CIA's secret detention center imprisoning his operatives. Shepherd's ever-shifting allegiance raises the question if she is there to stop Tal or join him?
TV-14 V
"THE VILLAGE"
"I HAVE GOT YOU"
ORIGINAL
05/21/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : THE VILLAGE FAMILY COMES TOGETHER DURING A TIME OF NEED.
An unexpected event brings Katie (Grace Van Dien), Sarah (Michaela McManus), and Nick (Warren Christie) back into each other's orbits. Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint) deals with her diagnosis, which leads to an unexpected chance at re-connection for Ron (Frankie Faison). Enzo (Dominic Chianese) enlists Gabe (Daren Kagasoff) to pull off a grand gesture. Ben (Jerod Haynes) faces his future and his past.
TV-14 L, V
"THE VOICE"
"LIVE FINALE, PART 2"
ORIGINAL
05/21/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : LIVE SEASON FINALE AND WINNER IS REVEALED - It's the season finale of "The Voice," and host Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") will reveal who America has chosen to be the winner. The star-studded season finale will feature special performances by chart-topping artists and musical collaborations with the Top 4 finalists. Fan-favorite contestants also return for unforgettable performances. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton star as the celebrity panel of coaches.
TV-PG L
"CHICAGO MED"
"WITH A BRAVE HEART"
ORIGINAL
05/22/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the season finale, Dr. Charles and Caroline set some major plans. Ava fights to keep her relationship with Connor. Agent Lee informs Will of news that may put his life in danger.
TV-14 V
"CHICAGO FIRE"
"I'M NOT LEAVING YOU"
ORIGINAL
05/22/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Kidd continue to investigate Benny's old arson case, unexpected news leads Brett to ponder a big decision and all hell breaks loose as the season concludes.
TV-14 DLV
"CHICAGO PD"
"RECKONING"
ORIGINAL
05/22/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : With Kelton's (guest star John C. McGinley) election all but assured, Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team must go off book in a last-ditch effort to save Intelligence from getting axed.
TV-14 LV
"NBC SPECIALS"
"THE RED NOSE DAY SPECIAL"
ORIGINAL
05/23/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The fifth annual "Red Nose Day" special will showcase a night of music, comedy and Hollywood's biggest names. The star-studded evening will feature performances including "The Voice" coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton and beloved comedic talent who will join the fun with their own entertaining Red Nose Day spin. The special will also showcase a fun video reimagining of the classic Hall and Oates hit "You Make My Dreams" featuring talent including Julianne Hough, Rob Gronkowski and "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz. Sketches will feature NBC's "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon and Lilly Singh, host of the all-new NBC late night show "A Little Late with Lilly Singh." The special will also showcase the highly anticipated short film "One Red Nose Day and a Wedding" as well as an appeals film with "This Is Us" star Mile Ventimiglia to raise awareness for the charity.
TV-PG
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"RED NOSE DAY SPECIAL 2019"
ORIGINAL
05/23/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : In a special "Red Nose Day" edition of "Hollywood Game Night," Hollywood's biggest stars will unite for a cause, testing their Pop culture prowess and raising money for children in need. Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the special will feature celebrities including Kelly Clarkson, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and more as they go head-to-head in games including "How Do You Doo-et?" and "Popped Quiz" in effort to raise funds to keep children in need safe, healthy and educated.
TV-14 L
"BLINDSPOT"
"CODER TO KILLER"
ORIGINAL
05/24/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : A horrifying and vengeful villain threatens the FBI. Weller considers his priorities. Zapata and Reade try to navigate their living situation. Patterson explores a budding interest.
TV-14 V
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2835"
ORIGINAL
05/24/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"THE WALL"
"TBA"
REPEAT
05/25/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) :
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2835"
ORIGINAL
05/25/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"ALL STARS SKILLS SPECIAL"
ORIGINAL
05/26/2019 (07:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Top competitors and fan-favorites from Season 10 compete in the wildest head-to-head "American Ninja Warrior All Stars" special yet! The iconic obstacles get super-sized as the best competitors face-off in the high-octaine "Skills Competition." Featuring the return of the "Wicked Wingnuts," the lightning fast "Striding Steps", a record-setting attempt on the 4-story, "Super Salmon Ladder" and ninjas going for big air on the "Big Dipper Freestyle". Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host.
TV-PG
"GOOD GIRLS"
"KING"
ORIGINAL
05/26/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Season 2 Finale. Turner has Beth (Christina Hendricks) in checkmate. The women must contend with a rotten egg from the past. Rio (Manny Montana) makes a grand gesture for Beth, and a new business opportunity presents itself.
D
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"STANLEY CUP FINALS GAME #1 (5/27/19)"
ORIGINAL
05/27/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 1"
ORIGINAL
05/28/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Summer's #1 show, "America's Got Talent," returns with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel joined by new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough alongside new host Terry Crews. In the season premiere, variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back giving five lucky acts the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG DL
"SONGLAND"
"JOHN LEGEND"
ORIGINAL
05/28/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : "Songland,"serves as a destination for music's biggest stars to find their next hit song. In the series premiere, undiscovered songwriters are put center stage as they pitch their original material to mega-star John Legend and a panel of chart-topping music producers. Viewers get an authentic peek into the creative process behind songwriting as three of music's most successful and sought-after writer-producers, Ryan Tedder (Adele, Taylor Swift), Ester Dean (Rihanna, Katy Perry) and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt), produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Legend's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Legend and released for a global audience the same night.
TV-PG
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"LOS ANGELES CITY QUALIFIERS"
ORIGINAL
05/29/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : "American Ninja Warrior" is back for season 11 with the Los Angeles Qualifying Round. Ninjas take on six challenging obstacles including two that are new this season; Walk the Plank and Spring Forward. In this season's twist to the city qualifying rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to advance straight to the National Finals in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as the show's sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"THE INBETWEEN"
"PILOT"
ORIGINAL
05/29/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cassie (Harriet Dyer) helps her father, Det. Tom Hackett (Paul Blackthorne) and his partner, Damien Asante (Justin Cornwell), solve a young woman's murder using her unique psychic powers. She also encounters a supernatural spirit, Ed Roven (recurring guest star, Sean Bolger), whose evil transcends time. The series also stars Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna and Chad James Buchanan.
TV-14 LV
"A.P. BIO"
"HANDCUFFED"
ORIGINAL
05/30/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : When he's kicked off his Harvard phone plan, Jack is offered a chance to leapfrog onto Mary's on one condition: He helps her break up with her scuzzy boyfriend. Meanwhile, Anthony becomes Durbin's right-hand man.
TV-14 DL
"A.P. BIO"
"SPECTACLE"
ORIGINAL
05/30/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After his computer breaks, Jack rallies his class to win the annual Whitlock's Got Talent competition so the prize money can go towards a new laptop. Helen and Durbin put on their best tuxes to host while Mary, Stef and Michelle prepare a hand-bell routine.
TV-14 DL
"ABBY'S"
"BACKUP"
ORIGINAL
05/30/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : Bill offends Abby when he innocently steps in to resolve an issue with unruly customers. Meanwhile, James accidentally breaks Beth's beloved mug but refuses to confess.
TV-PG L
"ABBY'S"
"ROSIE'S BAND"
ORIGINAL
05/30/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) :
TV-PG D
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"HELL'S KITCHEN"
REPEAT
05/30/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A waitress from a trendy New York restaurant is sexually assaulted at an after-hours VIP party. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester. Guest starring Luke Kirby (Andrew Liebowitz), Genevieve Angelson (Kayla Morgan), Jacob Pitts (ADA Hodges), Tiffany Villarin (Lizzy Walczak) and Anthony Chatmon (Darius Moore). Directed by Monica Raymund.
TV-14 D, L
"BLINDSPOT"
"MASTERS OF WAR 1:5 - 8"
ORIGINAL
05/31/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : Dominic (Guest Star Chaske Spencer) begins to enact Madeline's (Guest Star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) cataclysmic scheme as the team rushes to stop him. Tensions rise as past secrets begin to unravel. Starring Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller, Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe, Rob Brown as Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza as Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson as Agent Patterson and Ennis Esmer as Rich DotCom
TV-14 V
"BLINDSPOT"
"THE GANG GETS GONE"
ORIGINAL
05/31/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : Season Four Finale
The team sets out on an international mission to stop an attack from spreading. Madeline (Guest Star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) attempts to turn the tables as internal conflict threatens relationships within the team. Starring Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller, Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe, Rob Brown as Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza as Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson as Agent Patterson and Ennis Esmer as Rich DotCom
TV-14 V
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2836"
ORIGINAL
05/31/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"SONGLAND"
"JOHN LEGEND"
REPEAT
06/01/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : "Songland,"serves as a destination for music's biggest stars to find their next hit song. In the series premiere, undiscovered songwriters are put center stage as they pitch their original material to mega-star John Legend and a panel of chart-topping music producers. Viewers get an authentic peek into the creative process behind songwriting as three of music's most successful and sought-after writer-producers, Ryan Tedder (Adele, Taylor Swift), Ester Dean (Rihanna, Katy Perry) and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt), produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Legend's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Legend and released for a global audience the same night.
TV-PG
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2836"
ORIGINAL
06/01/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"LOS ANGELES CITY QUALIFIERS"
REPEAT
06/02/2019 (07:00PM - 09:00PM) (Sunday) : "American Ninja Warrior" is back for season 11 with the Los Angeles Qualifying Round. Ninjas take on six challenging obstacles including two that are new this season; Walk the Plank and Spring Forward. In this season's twist to the city qualifying rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to advance straight to the National Finals in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as the show's sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 1"
REPEAT
06/02/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Summer's #1 show, "America's Got Talent," returns with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel joined by new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough alongside new host Terry Crews. In the season premiere, variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back giving five lucky acts the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG DL
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"STANLEY CUP FINALS GAME #4 (6/3/19)"
ORIGINAL
06/03/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"AUDITIONS 2"
ORIGINAL
06/04/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back but there are only 4 hits left for the lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.
TV-PG L
"SONGLAND"
"TBA"
ORIGINAL
06/04/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"ATLANTA CITY QUALIFIERS"
ORIGINAL
06/05/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Atlanta for the City Qualifying Round. Notable competitors include last season's "Last Ninja Standing" Drew Drechsel and former New England Patriot Tyrone Poole who will face up to six challenging obstacles including Off the Hook and Ferris Wheel, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"THE INBETWEEN"
"MADE OF STONE"
ORIGINAL
06/05/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom and Damien enlist Cassie's help when a mother and her young son mysteriously vanish. When suspicion turns to the woman's husband, Cassie's visions reveal a darker, more vengeful plot. Ed Roven returns with an offer for Cassie.
TV-14 V
"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"
"STANLEY CUP FINALS #5 (6/6/19)"
ORIGINAL
06/06/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) :
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"ATLANTA CITY QUALIFIERS"
REPEAT
06/07/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Atlanta for the City Qualifying Round. Notable competitors include last season's "Last Ninja Standing" Drew Drechsel and former New England Patriot Tyrone Poole who will face up to six challenging obstacles including Off the Hook and Ferris Wheel, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2837"
ORIGINAL
06/07/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"SONGLAND"
"TBA"
REPEAT
06/08/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) :
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2837"
ORIGINAL
06/08/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"TBA"
REPEAT
06/09/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) :
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)